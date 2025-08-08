Daily Dividend Report: CSL,SLF,NKE,MAR,FDX

Carlisle Companies today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in the Company's regular quarterly dividend from $1.00 to $1.10 per share, or to $4.40 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on September 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2025. Chris Koch, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This year's increase marks Carlisle's 49th consecutive annual dividend increase and demonstrates our long track record of exceptional free cash flow generation and our commitment to consistently return capital to our shareholders as part of our superior capital allocation strategy."

The Board of Directors of Sun Life Financial today announced that a dividend of $0.88 per share on the common shares of the Company has been declared, payable September 29, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2025. This is the same amount paid in the previous quarter.

NIKE announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share on the Company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on October 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 2, 2025.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 67 cents per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 21, 2025. The company also announced that its board has increased the authorization to repurchase the company's Class A common stock by an additional 25 million shares, which are in addition to the approximately 7.4 million shares that remained available as of July 30, 2025, for repurchase under prior authorizations. Year-to-date through July 30, the company has repurchased 6.4 million shares for $1.7 billion.

The Board of Directors of FedEx today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45 per share on FedEx common stock, in line with the company's continued focus on delivering stockholder value. The dividend is payable October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 8, 2025.

