CSL

Daily Dividend Report: CSL,PRGO,TROW,ZION,CNA

November 04, 2024 — 02:36 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The Board of Directors of Carlisle Companies has declared a dividend of $1.00 per share, payable on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 15, 2024.

Perrigo, a leading global provider of Consumer Self-Care Products, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.276 per share, payable on December 17, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 29, 2024.

T. Rowe Price Group, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.24 per share payable December 27, 2024, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 13, 2024.

Zions Bancorporation announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable November 21, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2024.

CNA Financial declared a quarterly dividend of $0.44 per share payable December 5, 2024 to stockholders of record on November 18, 2024.

