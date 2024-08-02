Daily Dividend Report: CSL,CHE,ITW,PSA,MCHP

Carlisle Companies today announced that its Board of Directors approved an 18% increase in the Company's regular quarterly dividend from $0.85 to $1.00 per share, or to $4.00 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on September 3, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2024.

Chemed announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 50-cents per share on the Company's capital stock, payable on August 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2024. This is a 10-cent, or 25.0%, increase over the 40-cent dividend paid in June 2024. The previous increase was in August 2023, when the Board raised the quarterly dividend from 38-cents to 40-cents per share. This represents the 213th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by Chemed in its 53 years as a public company.

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works authorized a seven percent increase to the dividend payout to shareholders, representing a quarterly increase of $0.10 per share — or $0.40 per share annually — versus the current dividend rate. The Board also declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.50 per share for the third quarter of 2024. The dividend equates to $6.00 per share on a full-year basis. The dividend will be paid on October 11, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

Public Storage announced today that on August 1, 2024, our Board of Trustees declared a regular quarterly common dividend of $3.00 per common share. The dividend is payable on September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024.

Microchip Technology, a leading provider of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 45.4 cents per share. The dividend is payable on September 5, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 22, 2024. Microchip initiated quarterly cash dividend payments in the third quarter of fiscal year 2003 and has increased its dividend 82 times since its inception.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CSL,CHE,ITW,PSA,MCHP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.