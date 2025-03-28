Markets
Daily Dividend Report: CRM,SAND,SM,DCOM,AYI

March 28, 2025 — 12:52 pm EDT

Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM, today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.416 per share, which represents a 4% increase over the previous quarter's dividend. The dividend is payable April 24, 2025 to shareholders of record on April 10, 2025.

Sandstorm Gold is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared the Company's first quarterly cash dividend for 2025 in the amount of C$0.02 per common share to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 14, 2025. The dividend will be paid on April 25, 2025.

SM Energy today announces that its Board of Directors approved the quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be paid on May 5, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 18, 2025.

Dime Community Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of Common Stock, payable on April 24, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of April 17, 2025. The Company continues its trend of uninterrupted dividends.

Acuity will pay a quarterly dividend of 17 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 18, 2025.

