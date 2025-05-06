In line with CRH's policy of consistent long-term dividend growth, the Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents an increase of 6% on the prior year. The dividend will be paid wholly in cash on June 25, 2025, to shareholders registered at the close of business on May 23, 2025. The ex-dividend date will be May 23, 2025.

Pentair announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on August 1, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025. This is the 49th consecutive year that Pentair has increased its dividend.

The board of directors of Eli Lilly has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2025 of $1.50 per share on outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on June 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

Cardinal Health announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase to its quarterly dividend, to $0.5107 per share, out of the Company's capital surplus. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 1, 2025.

On Monday, May 5, 2025, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, an increase of 5% compared to the current quarterly dividend of $0.43 per share, on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on June 13, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 30, 2025. On an annualized basis, the new dividend rate is $1.80 per share versus $1.72 per share, previously.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CRH,PNR,LLY,CAH,CBT

