Daily Dividend Report: COST,SWX,HUM,DD,SBUX

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from $1.30 to $1.47 per share, $5.88 on an annualized basis. The quarterly dividend is payable May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings has declared a second quarter cash dividend on the common stock of $0.645 per share. It is payable June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026. The Company's regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.645 represents a 4 percent increase over the 2025 dividend rate. The increase brings the annualized dividend to $2.58 per share. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on July 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 26, 2026.

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of twenty cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable on May 29, 2026, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

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