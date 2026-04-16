Markets
COST

Daily Dividend Report: COST,SWX,HUM,DD,SBUX

April 16, 2026 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Costco Wholesale today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on Costco common stock and approved a quarterly increase from $1.30 to $1.47 per share, $5.88 on an annualized basis. The quarterly dividend is payable May 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2026.

The Board of Directors for Southwest Gas Holdings has declared a second quarter cash dividend on the common stock of $0.645 per share. It is payable June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2026. The Company's regular quarterly common stock dividend of $0.645 represents a 4 percent increase over the 2025 dividend rate. The increase brings the annualized dividend to $2.58 per share. The Company has paid quarterly dividends continuously since going public in 1956.

Humana announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend to stockholders of $0.885 per share payable on July 31, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 26, 2026.

DuPont today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of twenty cents per share on the outstanding Common Stock of the Company payable on May 29, 2026, to holders of record of said stock at the close of business on May 15, 2026.

Starbucks today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.62 per share of outstanding Common Stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on May 29, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: COST,SWX,HUM,DD,SBUXVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: COST,SWX,HUM,DD,SBUX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COST
SWX
HUM
DD
SBUX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.