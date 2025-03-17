Daily Dividend Report: COLD,SUI,RL,WKC,BXMT

News & Insights

Americold Realty Trust, a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.23 per share for the first quarter of 2025, payable to holders of the Company's common stock. The dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities and marinas, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $0.94 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on April 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share on Ralph Lauren Corporation Common Stock. The dividend is payable on April 11, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 28, 2025.

World Kinect announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share, which is payable on April 16, 2025 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2025.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust declared a dividend of $0.47 per share of class A common stock with respect to the first quarter of 2025. This dividend is payable on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2025.

