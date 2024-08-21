Coca Cola Consolidated announced today that its Board of Directors increased the Company's quarterly dividend to $2.50 per share. The increased dividend will be payable November 8, 2024 to Common Stock and Class B Common Stock stockholders of record as of October 25, 2024.

M&T Bank announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable September 30, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2024.

Genuine Parts, a leading global service provider of automotive and industrial replacement parts and value-added solutions, announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of one dollar ($1.00) per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2024 to shareholders of record on September 6, 2024.

Royal Gold announced today that its Board of Directors has declared its fourth quarter dividend of $0.40 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on Friday, October 18, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Friday, October 4, 2024.

The Analog Devices Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.92 per outstanding share of common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 17, 2024 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on September 3, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: COKE,MTB,GPC,RGLD,ADI

