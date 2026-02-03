Markets
COF

Daily Dividend Report: COF,F,ADM,FSV,CBT

February 03, 2026 — 12:13 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share payable March 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2026. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

The board of directors of Ford Motor today declared a first-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's outstanding common and Class B stock. The dividend is payable on March 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 13.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 52.0 cents per share, up from 51.0 cents per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026. This is ADM's 377th consecutive quarterly payment, representing 53 years of consecutive years of dividend growth, and a record of more than 94 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends.

FirstService announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding Common Shares of the Company and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.305 per Common Share, up from the previous US$0.275 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on April 7, 2026 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026. The Company's dividend will be US$1.22 on an annualized basis, up from US$1.10 during the past year.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: COF,F,ADM,FSV,CBTVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: COF,F,ADM,FSV,CBT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COF
F
ADM
FSV
CBT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.