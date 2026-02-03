Daily Dividend Report: COF,F,ADM,FSV,CBT

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share payable March 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 19, 2026. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

The board of directors of Ford Motor today declared a first-quarter regular dividend of 15 cents per share on the company's outstanding common and Class B stock. The dividend is payable on March 2 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 13.

ADM's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 52.0 cents per share, up from 51.0 cents per share, on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 17, 2026. This is ADM's 377th consecutive quarterly payment, representing 53 years of consecutive years of dividend growth, and a record of more than 94 consecutive years of uninterrupted dividends.

FirstService announced today that its Board of Directors has approved an 11% increase in the quarterly cash dividend on the outstanding Common Shares of the Company and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.305 per Common Share, up from the previous US$0.275 per Common Share. The dividend is payable on April 7, 2026 to holders of Common Shares of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026. The Company's dividend will be US$1.22 on an annualized basis, up from US$1.10 during the past year.

On Friday, January 9, 2026, the Board of Directors of Cabot declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share on all outstanding shares of the Corporation's common stock. The dividend is payable on March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2026.

