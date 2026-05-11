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Daily Dividend Report: COF,CCL,MAR,VMC,DOV

May 11, 2026 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Capital One Financial today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.80 per common share payable June 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 19, 2026. The company has announced dividends on its common stock every quarter since it became an independent company on February 28, 1995.

Carnival has announced that it has declared a dividend of $0.15 per share. The Company's board of directors approved a record date for the quarterly dividend of May 18, 2026, and a payment date of May 29, 2026.

Marriott International today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 73 cents per share of common stock, which reflects the company's earnings growth and strong cash generation. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 22, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Vulcan Materials today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 22, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Dover today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per share, payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 29, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: COF,CCL,MAR,VMC,DOVVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: COF,CCL,MAR,VMC,DOV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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