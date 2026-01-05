Daily Dividend Report: CMC,PNC,CFBK,OZK,SBR

Today, January 5, 2026, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 245th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on February 2, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 19, 2026.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.70 per share. The dividend will be payable Feb. 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 20, 2026.

CF Bankshares today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a $0.09 per share quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. This represents a 13% increase over its previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2026.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.46 per share, up $0.01, or 2.22% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on January 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2026. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last sixty-two quarters.

Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust, today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.321550 per unit, payable on January 29, 2026, to unit holders of record on January 15, 2026.

