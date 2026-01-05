Markets
CMC

Daily Dividend Report: CMC,PNC,CFBK,OZK,SBR

January 05, 2026 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Today, January 5, 2026, the board of directors of Commercial Metals declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of CMC common stock. CMC's 245th consecutive quarterly dividend will be paid on February 2, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 19, 2026.

The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.70 per share. The dividend will be payable Feb. 5, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 20, 2026.

CF Bankshares today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a $0.09 per share quarterly cash dividend on its common stock. This represents a 13% increase over its previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on January 26, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 15, 2026.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.46 per share, up $0.01, or 2.22% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on January 20, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 13, 2026. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last sixty-two quarters.

Argent Trust Company, as Trustee of the Sabine Royalty Trust, today declared a cash distribution to the holders of its units of beneficial interest of $0.321550 per unit, payable on January 29, 2026, to unit holders of record on January 15, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: CMC,PNC,CFBK,OZK,SBRVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CMC,PNC,CFBK,OZK,SBR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CMC
PNC
CFBK
OZK
SBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.