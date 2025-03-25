Columbus McKinnon, a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intelligent motion solutions for material handling, announced that its Board of Directors has approved payment of a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per common share. The dividend will be payable on or about May 12, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 2, 2025. Columbus McKinnon has approximately 28.6 million shares of common shares outstanding.

Hormel Foods, a Fortune 500 global branded food company, today announced its quarterly dividend on the common stock, authorized by the Board of Directors at 29 cents a share on March 24, 2025, will be paid May 15, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2025. The May 15 payment will be the 387th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company. Since becoming a public company in 1928, Hormel Foods Corporation has paid a regular quarterly dividend without interruption.

Buckle announced that at its quarterly meeting of the Board of Directors, held on March 24, 2025, the Board authorized a $0.35 per share quarterly dividend to be paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 15, 2025, with a payment date of April 29, 2025.

National Research Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share payable Friday, April 11, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Friday, March 28, 2025.

On March 24, 2025, the Smithfield Foods' Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock, which is payable on April 22, 2025, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2025. We anticipate the remaining quarterly dividends in fiscal year 2025 will be $0.25 per share, resulting in an annual dividend rate in fiscal year 2025 of $1.00 per share.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CMCO,HRL,BKE,NRC,SFD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.