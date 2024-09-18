Clorox announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.22 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable November 7, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 23, 2024.

TJX today announced the declaration of a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $.375 per share payable December 5, 2024, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2024.

The board of directors of Target has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per common share. The dividend is payable December 10, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business November 20, 2024. The 4th quarter dividend will be the company's 229th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

Roper Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a dividend of $0.75 per share payable on October 21, 2024 to stockholders of record on October 8, 2024.

Toro today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of TTC's common stock. This dividend is payable on October 11, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CLX,TJX,TGT,ROP,TTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.