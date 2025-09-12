Daily Dividend Report: CL,META,AMAT,FITB,EQR

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on November 14, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 17, 2025. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

The Meta Platforms board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.525 per share of the company's outstanding Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 22, 2025.

Applied Materials, Inc. today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share payable on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on Dec. 11, 2025 to shareholders of record as of Nov. 20, 2025. The cash dividend is a key component of Applied's capital allocation strategy. In March 2025, Applied announced a 15-percent increase in the quarterly dividend per share, from $0.40 to $0.46, marking eight consecutive years of dividend increases. Over the past 10 fiscal years through 2024, the company has increased its dividend per share at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 15 percent and distributed nearly 90 percent of free cash flow to shareholders.

Fifth Third Bancorp today declared a cash dividend on its common shares of $0.40 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

Equity Residential today announced that its Board of Trustees declared quarterly dividends on the Company's common shares. A regular common share dividend for the third quarter of $0.6925 per share will be paid on October 10, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 25, 2025.

