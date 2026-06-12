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Daily Dividend Report: CL,AGNC,INVH,DX,WPC

June 12, 2026 — 11:57 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per common share, payable on August 14, 2026, to shareholders of record on July 20, 2026. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

AGNC Investment announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for June 2026. The dividend is payable on July 10, 2026 to common stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

Invitation Homes, the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, announced today that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share payable on shares of its common stock. The dividend will be paid on or before July 17, 2026, to stockholders of record of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on June 25, 2026.

Dynex Capital, a REIT with a long track record of generating dividends from high-quality mortgage assets, announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share on its Common Stock for June 2026. The Common dividend is payable on July 1, 2026 to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2026.

W. P. Carey reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.940 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $3.76 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2026 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2026.

Daily Dividend Report: CL,AGNC,INVH,DX,WPCVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CL,AGNC,INVH,DX,WPC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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