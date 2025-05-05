Cincinnati Financial announced that at its regular meeting on May 3, 2025, the board of directors declared an 87 cents-per-share regular quarterly cash dividend. The dividend is payable July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of June 23, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Dover today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of fifty-one and one-half cents per share, payable on June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 30, 2025.

Ares Management declared a quarterly dividend of $1.12 per share of its Class A and non-voting common stock, payable on June 30, 2025 to its Class A and non-voting common stockholders of record at the close of business on June 16, 2025.

CNO Financial Group announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.01 per share increase in its quarterly dividend, its thirteenth consecutive annual increase. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable June 24, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Ryder System declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.81 per share of common stock to be paid on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 19, 2025. This is Ryder's 195th consecutive quarterly cash dividend - marking more than 48 years of uninterrupted dividend payments.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CINF,DOV,ARES,CNO,R

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.