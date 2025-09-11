Choice Hotels International, one of the world's leading lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.2875 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on October 16, 2025, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2025.

W. R. Berkley announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 9 cents per share to be paid on September 30, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 22, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Royal Caribbean Cruises today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per common share payable on October 13, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 25, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Annaly Capital Management, declared the third quarter 2025 common stock cash dividend of $0.70 per common share. This dividend is payable October 31, 2025, to common shareholders of record on September 30, 2025. The ex-dividend date is September 30, 2025.

The board of director of New Jersey Resources unanimously approved an increase in the quarterly dividend rate to $0.475 per share from $0.45 per share. The new quarterly rate will be effective with the dividend payable October 1, 2025 to shareowners of record on September 22, 2025. The new annual dividend rate will be $1.90 per share. NJR has paid quarterly dividends continuously since its inception in 1952, and has raised the dividend every year for the last 30 years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CHH,WRB,RCL,NLY,NJR

