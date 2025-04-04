The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.56 per share, payable on May 23, 2025, to stockholders of record on May 5, 2025.

Fortive announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of its common stock, par value $0.01 per share, payable on June 27, 2025 to common stockholders of record on May 30, 2025.

Ellington Financial today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a monthly dividend of $0.13 per share of common stock, payable on May 27, 2025 to stockholders of record as of April 30, 2025.

Lindsay, a leading global manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025. As of April 1, 2025, Lindsay Corporation had approximately 10.9 million shares outstanding, which are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LNN.

The Greenbrier Companies announced today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on May 13, 2025, to stockholders of record as of April 22, 2025. This represents a 7% increase from $0.30 per share and is Greenbrier's 44th consecutive quarterly dividend.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: C,FTV,EFC,LNN,GBX

