CF Bankshares today announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared an $0.08 per share quarterly cash dividend on its common stock and a corresponding $8.00 per share quarterly cash dividend on its Series D preferred stock. This represents a 14% increase over its previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on July 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 11, 2025.

American Financial Group announced that it has declared a regular dividend of $0.80 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on July 25, 2025, to holders of record on July 15, 2025.

The Board of Directors of GE HealthCare Technologies today declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share of Common Stock for the second quarter of 2025 payable on August 15, 2025 to all shareholders of record as of July 25, 2025.

Watsco's Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $3.00 on each outstanding share of its Common and Class B common stock payable on July 31, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 16, 2025. Watsco has paid dividends to shareholders for 51 consecutive years, with this quarter marking the 200th consecutive quarter of dividend payments.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund announced today a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for July 2025. This distribution is payable to common stockholders on July 31, 2025

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CFBK,AFG,GEHC,WSO,KYN

