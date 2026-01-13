The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on February 27, 2026, to stockholders of record on February 2, 2026.

Dynex Capital announced today the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per common share on its Common Stock for January 2026. The dividend is payable on February 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 21, 2026.

The Bank of New York Mellon, a global financial services company, today announced that its Board of Directors declared dividends on its common and preferred stock. A quarterly common stock dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on February 5, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2026.

The Alliant Energy Board of Directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.5350 per share payable on February 17, 2026, to shareowners of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2026. Dividends on common stock have been paid for 321 consecutive quarters since 1946. Alliant Energy is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: C,DX,BK,LNT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.