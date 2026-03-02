Markets
Daily Dividend Report: CCK,DELL,MYE,FMC,KWR

Crown Holdings announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2026. This quarterly dividend represents an increase of 35% over the previous dividend of $0.26 per share.

Dell Technologies announces that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.63 per common share, which will be payable on May 1 to shareholders of record as of Apr. 21.

Myers Industries today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share, payable on April 3, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2026.

FMC announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share, payable on April 16, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 31, 2026.

The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.508 per share, payable on April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2026.

