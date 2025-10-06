The Board of Directors of Caterpillar voted to maintain the quarterly dividend of one dollar and fifty-one cents per share of common stock payable Nov. 20 to shareholders of record at the close of business Oct. 20. Caterpillar has paid a cash dividend every year since the company was formed and has paid a quarterly dividend since 1933. With this dividend payment, Caterpillar will have paid higher annual dividends to shareholders for 32 consecutive years and is recognized as a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

Maximus, a leading provider of government services, announced on October 6, 2025, that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on December 1, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 14, 2025.

Franklin Street Properties announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.01 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025, payable on November 6, 2025 to stockholders of record as of October 17, 2025.

MV Oil Trust announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the quarterly payment period ended September 30, 2025. Unitholders of record on October 15, 2025 will receive a distribution amounting to $2,357,500 or $0.205 per unit payable October 24, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CAT,MMS,FSP,MVO

