Conagra Brands today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on May 29, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 28, 2025. Conagra Brands, Inc. has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

On April 1, 2025, UMH Properties announced today that its Board of Directors approved a 4.7% increase in the Company's quarterly common stock dividend, raising it to $0.225 per share from $0.215 per share. The dividend is payable June 16, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 15, 2025. This represents an annual dividend rate of $0.90 per share.

Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Bank's common stock of $0.43 per share, up $0.01, or 2.38% from the prior quarter. The common stock dividend is payable on April 21, 2025 to shareholders of record as of April 14, 2025. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock in each of the last fifty-nine quarters.

The Board of Directors of Rockwell Automation following its regular review, today declared a quarterly dividend of $1.31 per share on its outstanding common stock, payable June 10, 2025, to shareowners of record at the close of business on May 19, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Murphy Oil today declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Common Stock of Murphy Oil Corporation of $0.325 per share, or $1.30 per share on an annualized basis. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2025, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: CAG,UMH,OZK,ROK,MUR

