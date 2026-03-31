Daily Dividend Report: CAG,SNX,FF,GWRS,JILL

Conagra Brands today announced that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.35 per share of CAG common stock to be paid on June 3, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 30, 2026. Conagra Brands has paid consecutive quarterly dividends since January 1976.

TD SYNNEX announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per common share. The dividend is payable on April 29, 2026 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 15, 2026.

FutureFuel, today announced that its Board of Directors has reduced its quarterly dividend to $0.01 per share effective for the second quarter of 2026. The second quarter dividend was declared with a record date of June 4, 2026, and a payment date of June 18, 2026. The company is redirecting that capital to fund growth opportunities and repurchase shares opportunistically.

Global Water Resource, a pure-play water resource management company, has declared under its dividend policy a monthly cash dividend in the amount of $0.02533 per common share, an annual dividend rate of $0.30396 per share. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2026, to holders of record at the close of business on April 16, 2026.

J.Jill today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 31, 2026 and that the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share payable on April 28, 2026 to stockholders of record of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock as of April 14, 2026. The quarterly dividend reflects a 12.5% increase over the previous dividend and equates to an annualized dividend rate of $0.36 per common share.

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