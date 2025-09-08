Daily Dividend Report: BXP,PSKY,NTIP,DEI,EPRT

BXP's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of common stock for the period July 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025, payable on October 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.

Paramount Skydance today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2025, to each of its Class A and Class B shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2025.

Network-1 Technologies today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share pursuant to its dividend policy. The semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share is payable on September 29, 2025 to all common stockholders of record as of September 19, 2025.

Douglas Emmett, a real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.19, or $0.76 on an annualized basis, to be paid on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025.

Essential Properties Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025. On an annualized basis the third quarter 2025 dividend of $0.30 equals $1.20 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.

