Paramount Skydance today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share, payable Oct. 1, 2025, to each of its Class A and Class B shareholders of record as of Sept. 15, 2025.
Network-1 Technologies today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per common share pursuant to its dividend policy. The semi-annual cash dividend of $0.05 per share is payable on September 29, 2025 to all common stockholders of record as of September 19, 2025.
Douglas Emmett, a real estate investment trust, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on each share of its common stock of $0.19, or $0.76 on an annualized basis, to be paid on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2025.
Essential Properties Realty Trust announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025. On an annualized basis the third quarter 2025 dividend of $0.30 equals $1.20 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 14, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BXP,PSKY,NTIP,DEI,EPRT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.