Daily Dividend Report: BRC,SUI,HPE,PHM,VICI

On September 3, 2025, Brady's Board of Directors approved an increase in the annual dividend to shareholders of the Company's Class A Common Stock from $0.96 per share to $0.98 per share. A quarterly dividend to shareholders of $0.245 per share will be paid on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 10, 2025. This dividend represents the 40th consecutive annual increase in dividends.

Sun Communities, a real estate investment trust that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities, today announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly distribution of $1.04 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025. The distribution is payable on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2025.

The HPE Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.13 per share on the company's common stock, payable on or about October 17, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2025.

PulteGroup announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per common share payable October 2, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2025.

VICI Properties announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share of common stock for the period from July 1, 2025 to September 30, 2025, representing an annualized amount of $1.80 per share and a 4.0% increase from the current dividend rate. The dividend will be payable on October 9, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2025.

