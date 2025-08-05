Daily Dividend Report: BR,APO,VTRS,L,PAYC

On August 4, 2025, Broadridge's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.975 per share payable on October 2, 2025 to stockholders of record on September 11, 2025. This declaration reflects the Board's approval of an 11% increase in the annual dividend from $3.52 to $3.90 per share, subject to the discretion of the Board to declare quarterly dividends. With this increase, the Company's annual dividend has increased for the 19th consecutive year since the Company became a public company in 2007.

Apollo Global Management has declared a cash dividend of $0.51 per share of its Common Stock for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. This dividend will be paid on August 29, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2025.

Viatris today announced that on August 4, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 22, 2025.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable September 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2025.

Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on Sept. 8, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 25, 2025.

