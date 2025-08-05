Apollo Global Management has declared a cash dividend of $0.51 per share of its Common Stock for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025. This dividend will be paid on August 29, 2025 to holders of record at the close of business on August 18, 2025.
Viatris today announced that on August 4, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for each issued and outstanding share of the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 22, 2025.
Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable September 2, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 20, 2025.
Paycom Software, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend in the amount of $0.375 per share of common stock, to be paid on Sept. 8, 2025, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on Aug. 25, 2025.
VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BR,APO,VTRS,L,PAYC
