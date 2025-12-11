Daily Dividend Report: BMY,SYK,MDLZ,CL,MO

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-three cents per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on February 2, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on January 2, 2026. This quarterly dividend represents a 1.6% increase over last year's quarterly rate of sixty-two cents per share. At this quarterly dividend rate, subject to the normal quarterly review by the Board of Directors, the annual dividend rate for the fiscal year 2026 is $2.52 per share. This marks the 17th consecutive year that the company has increased its dividend and the 94th consecutive year that the company has paid a dividend.

Stryker announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share payable January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025, representing an increase of 4.8% versus the prior year and previous quarter.

The Board of Directors of Mondelez International today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.52 per common share, payable on February 13, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 21, 2026. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

Altria Group today announced that our Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.06 per share, payable on January 9, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 26, 2025. The ex-dividend date is December 26, 2025.

