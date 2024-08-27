Daily Dividend Report: BMO,UBSI,WM,MSI,BEN

Bank of Montreal today announced at its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.55 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend on the common shares is payable on November 26, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 30, 2024.

United Bankshares, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a third quarter dividend of $0.37 per share for shareholders of record as of September 13, 2024. The dividend payout of approximately $50.0 million on 135.2 million shares is payable October 1, 2024. The year of 2023 represented the 50th consecutive year of dividend increases for United shareholders. Only one other major banking company in the USA has achieved such a dividend record.

WM today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share payable Sept. 27, 2024, to stockholders of record on Sept. 13, 2024.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 98 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on October 15, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.31 per share payable on October 11, 2024 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on September 30, 2024. The quarterly dividend of $0.31 per share is equivalent to the dividend paid for the prior quarter and represents a 3.3% increase over the quarterly dividend paid for the same quarter last year.

