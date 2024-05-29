The Bank of Montreal today announced at its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.55 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, a 4 cent, or 3 per cent, increase from the prior quarter, up 5 per cent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 27, 2024, to shareholders of record on July 30, 2024.

Merck, announced today that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.77 per share of the company's common stock for the third quarter of 2024. Payment will be made on July 8, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 17, 2024.

On May 28, 2024, the DICK'S Sporting Good' Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.10 per share on the Company's common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on June 28, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 14, 2024.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection technologies, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable July 17, 2024, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 5, 2024.

Richard A. Grafmyre, Chief Executive Officer of Penns Woods Bancorp, has announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a second quarter 2024 cash dividend of $0.32 per share. The dividend is payable June 25, 2024 to shareholders of record June 11, 2024.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMO,MRK,DKS,GNTX,PWOD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.