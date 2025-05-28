Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, a 4 cent, or 3 per cent, increase from the prior quarter, up 5 per cent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 26, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 30, 2025.

On May 27, 2025, the DICK'S Sporting Goods' Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.2125 per share on the Company's common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on June 27, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.64 per share. The dividend is payable on July 11, 2025, to holders of record as of June 27, 2025.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable July 23, 2025, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 9, 2025.

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock on May 22, 2025. The dividend is payable on June 20, 2025, to holders of record on June 6, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMO,DKS,XRAY,GNTX,TCBK

