Markets
BMO

Daily Dividend Report: BMO,DKS,XRAY,GNTX,TCBK

May 28, 2025 — 02:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bank of Montreal today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.63 per share on paid-up common shares of Bank of Montreal for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, a 4 cent, or 3 per cent, increase from the prior quarter, up 5 per cent from the prior year. The dividend on the common shares is payable on August 26, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 30, 2025.

On May 27, 2025, the DICK'S Sporting Goods' Board of Directors authorized and declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $1.2125 per share on the Company's common stock and Class B common stock. The dividend is payable in cash on June 27, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of common stock, an indicated annual rate of $0.64 per share. The dividend is payable on July 11, 2025, to holders of record as of June 27, 2025.

Gentex, the Zeeland, Michigan-based supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, fire protection technologies, medical devices, and consumer electronics, today announced that its Board of Directors recently declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share that will be payable July 23, 2025, to shareholders of record of the common stock at the close of business on July 9, 2025.

The Board of Directors of TriCo Bancshares, parent company of Tri Counties Bank, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share on its common stock on May 22, 2025. The dividend is payable on June 20, 2025, to holders of record on June 6, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: BMO,DKS,XRAY,GNTX,TCBKVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMO,DKS,XRAY,GNTX,TCBK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BMO
DKS
XRAY
GNTX
TCBK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.