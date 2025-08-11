The Board of Directors of Badger Meter today authorized an 18% increase in its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.40 per share from $0.34 per share. The increased dividend is payable September 5, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 22, 2025. The new annual dividend rate for common stock is $1.60 per share.

The Board of Directors of Dover today increased its quarterly cash dividend to $0.52 per share, from the previous $0.515 per share, an increase of $0.005. This is the 70th consecutive year in which the Company has increased its annual cash dividend, demonstrating Dover's longstanding commitment to returning capital to shareholders. This increased dividend will be paid on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 29, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Westlake today declared a regular dividend distribution of $0.53 per share for the second quarter of 2025. This dividend will be payable on September 4, 2025 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2025. Westlake announced its first dividend on November 11, 2004 and has successively been paying and increasing its dividend for the past 20 years.

Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.21 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on September 12, 2025, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on August 29, 2025.

On August 8, 2025, the Board of Directors of Progressive declared a $0.10 per common share dividend, payable October 10, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 2, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BMI,DOV,WLK,WY,PGR

