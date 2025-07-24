Daily Dividend Report: BLK,IBM,PAG,ALEX,BAC,FE

BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.21 per share of common stock, payable September 23, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 5, 2025.

On July 23, 2025, the IBM board of directors approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.68 per common share, to stockholders of record on August 8, 2025. With payment of the September 10, 2025 dividend, IBM will have paid consecutive quarterly dividends every year since 1916.

Penske Automotive Group, a diversified international transportation services company and one of the world's premier automotive and commercial truck retailers, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $1.32 per share, representing an increase of 4.8%, or $0.06 per share. This represents the Company's 19th consecutive quarterly increase. The dividend is payable September 3, 2025, to shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

Alexander & Baldwin today announced that its Board of Directors approved a third quarter 2025 dividend of $0.225 per share. The dividend is payable on October 7, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 12, 2025.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.28 per share, up $0.02 from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on September 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of September 5, 2025.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.445 per share of outstanding common stock payable September 1, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 7, 2025. Subject to continued Board approval, FirstEnergy expects to declare dividends totaling $1.78 per share in 2025. This compares to declared dividends of $1.70 per share in 2024 and represents an increase of more than 11% in annual dividend declarations since 2023.

