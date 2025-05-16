BlackRock today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $5.21 per share of common stock, payable June 23, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2025.

American Tower announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution of $1.70 per share on shares of the Company's common stock. The distribution is payable on July 11, 2025 to the stockholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, announced today that at its meeting yesterday the Company's Board of Directors declared the second quarter 2025 cash dividend of $0.78 per share of its common stock, marking an increase of $.02 per share per quarter from the prior level. The dividend is payable on June 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on June 13, 2025. The second quarter 2024 cash dividend was $0.76 per share of the Company's common stock. Based on yesterday's closing price of $46.89 per share of common stock, on an annualized basis, the new dividend payout reflects a yield of 6.65%.

Yum! Brands Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.71 per share of common stock. The quarterly cash dividend will be distributed June 6, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 27, 2025.

Motorola Solutions today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of one dollar and nine cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 13, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BLK,AMT,GLPI,YUM,MSI

