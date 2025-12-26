BankUnited Wednesday announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend will be payable on January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 9, 2026.

ARMOUR Residential REIT announced guidance on the January 2026 cash dividend for the Company's Common Stock of $0.24 per Common share. The dividend will be payable on January 29, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 15, 2026.

James A. Dowd, President and CEO of Pathfinder Bancorp, the bank holding company of Pathfinder Bank, has announced that the Company has declared a cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company's common stock. The fourth quarter 2025 dividend will be payable to all shareholders of record on January 16, 2026 and will be paid on February 6, 2026.

Mosaic announced Monday that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 19, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2026.

On December 18, 2025 the Ennis Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend is payable on February 5, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 8, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BKU,ARR,PBHC,MOS,EBF

