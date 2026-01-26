Daily Dividend Report: BKH,FNV,NRG,PZZA,WTRG

Black Hills today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.703 per share, an increase of $0.027 per share over last quarter's dividend. Common shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 17, 2026, will receive $0.703 per share, payable March 1, 2026. The new annualized rate represents 56 consecutive years of annual dividend increases and is the second-longest track record in the electric and natural gas utility industry. This dividend announcement marks 84 consecutive years that Black Hills has paid annual dividends, starting in February 1942 when its predecessor company, Black Hills Power & Light Company, was newly incorporated.

Franco-Nevada is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.44 per share payable on March 26, 2026 to shareholders of record on March 12, 2026. This increased quarterly dividend is intended to be applied to all four quarters for the full 2026 fiscal year. This is an approximate 16% increase from the previous US$0.38 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 19th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders. Canadian investors in Franco-Nevada's IPO in December 2007 are now receiving an effective 16.1% yield on their cost base.

NRG Energy today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock of $0.475 per share, or $1.90 per share on an annualized basis. This dividend represents an 8% increase from the prior year, in line with the Company's previously announced annual dividend growth rate target of 7-9% per share. The dividend is payable on February 17, 2026, to stockholders of record as of February 2, 2026.

Papa John's International today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per common share. The dividend is payable February 20, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 9, 2026. At this quarterly dividend rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $1.84 per common share.

The board of directors of Essential Utilities today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3426 per share, payable March 2, 2026, to all shareholders of record on February 9, 2026. Essential Utilities has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends for 80 years and has increased the dividend 35 times in the last 34 years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BKH,FNV,NRG,PZZA,WTRG

