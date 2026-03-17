Benchmark Electronics today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, payable on April 10, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026.

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Monday, March 16, 2026, a quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share, payable April 30, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 17, 2026.

Pegasystems, The Enterprise Transformation Company—, today announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share, maintaining the company's current dividend program. The Q2 2026 dividend will be paid on April 15, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 1, 2026.

ServisFirst Bancshares, the holding company for ServisFirst Bank, today announces that at a meeting held on March 16, 2026, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on April 13, 2026, to stockholders of record as of April 1, 2026.

Saul Centers has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock, to be paid on April 30, 2026, to holders of record on April 15, 2026. The common dividend is unchanged from the amount paid in the previous quarter and the amount paid in the prior year's comparable quarter.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BHE,WDFC,PEGA,SFBS,BFS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.