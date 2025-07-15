The Board of Directors of Brunswick today declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of $0.43 per share. The dividend will be payable on September 15, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 20, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup's common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on August 22, 2025, to stockholders of record on August 4, 2025

Albertsons Companies today announced its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 of $0.15 per share of common stock. The cash dividend is payable on August 8, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on July 25, 2025.

Baxter International, a global medtech leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on October 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of August 29, 2025. The indicated annual dividend rate is $0.68 per share of common stock.

The Board of Directors of NNN REIT, a real estate investment trust, today announced a quarterly dividend of 60 cents per share payable August 15, 2025 to shareholders of record as of July 31, 2025. The 3.4 percent increase in the quarterly dividend marks the 36th consecutive annual dividend increase. NNN is one of only three publicly traded REITs to have increased its annual dividend for 36 or more consecutive years.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: BC,C,ACI,BAX,NNN

