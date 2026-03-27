Daily Dividend Report: AYI,UTZ,BKU,FNLC,OXM

Acuity will pay a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 17, 2026.

Utz Brands, a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, and a small-cap growth and value Staples equity, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.063 per share on the Company's Class A Common Stock. Payment is expected to be made by the Company on April 23, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 13, 2026.

BankUnited today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per common share, reflecting a 6% increase from the previous quarterly cash dividend of $0.31 per common share. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 10, 2026.

The First Bancorp, the parent company of First National Bank, today declared a quarterly cash dividend of 37 cents per share. This first quarter dividend is payable April 17, 2026 to shareholders of record as of April 7, 2026. "The Board of Directors is pleased to authorize a dividend of 37 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026," remarked President & Chief Executive Officer, Tony C. McKim. "Based on a closing price of $27.88 per share on March 25, 2026, the annualized dividend of $1.48 per share represents an attractive yield of 5.31%."

On March 23, 2026, the Oxford Industries Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share, or a 1% increase above the previous dividend payment. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 17, 2026. The Company has paid dividends every quarter since it became publicly owned in 1960.

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