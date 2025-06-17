The Board of Directors of American Express declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per common share, payable on August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 3, 2025.

Millrose Properties, the Homesite Option Purchase Platform for residential homebuilders, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of approximately $114.5 million, or $0.69 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. This marks the first full quarterly dividend declared by Millrose following its spin-off from Lennar Corporation in Q1 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 3, 2025.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.05 per share to holders of record as of June 30, 2025 of its Common Shares. The dividend is to be paid on July 17, 2025.

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable July 31, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025.

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 of $0.135 per common share payable on or about July 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AXP,MRP,CPT,WDFC,LXP

