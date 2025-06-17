Markets
AXP

Daily Dividend Report: AXP,MRP,CPT,WDFC,LXP

June 17, 2025 — 02:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The Board of Directors of American Express declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per common share, payable on August 8, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 3, 2025.

Millrose Properties, the Homesite Option Purchase Platform for residential homebuilders, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of approximately $114.5 million, or $0.69 per share of Class A and Class B common stock. This marks the first full quarterly dividend declared by Millrose following its spin-off from Lennar Corporation in Q1 2025. The dividend will be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of July 3, 2025.

The Board of Trust Managers of Camden Property Trust declared a second quarter cash dividend of $1.05 per share to holders of record as of June 30, 2025 of its Common Shares. The dividend is to be paid on July 17, 2025.

WD-40 today announced that its board of directors declared on Tuesday, June 17, 2025 a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share, payable July 31, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 18, 2025.

LXP Industrial Trust, a real estate investment trust focused on Class A warehouse and distribution investments, today announced that it declared a regular common share dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2025 of $0.135 per common share payable on or about July 15, 2025 to common shareholders of record as of June 30, 2025.

Daily Dividend Report: AXP,MRP,CPT,WDFC,LXPVIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AXP,MRP,CPT,WDFC,LXP

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AXP
MRP
CPT
WDFC
LXP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.