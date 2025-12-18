The Board of Directors of American Express declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.82 per common share, payable on February 10, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 2, 2026.

The Board of Directors of FirstEnergy today declared a quarterly dividend of 44.5 cents per share of outstanding common stock payable March 1, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 6, 2026.

Franklin Resources announced a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.33 per share payable on January 9, 2026 to stockholders of record holding shares of common stock at the close of business on December 30, 2025. The quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share represents a 3.1% increase over the dividends paid for the prior quarter and the same quarter last year. The Company has raised its dividend every year since 1981.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, today announced that its board of directors approved a quarterly dividend payment of $1.53 per share of common stock to be paid on January 30, 2026, to shareholders of record on January 15, 2026. The increase will raise the annualized dividend payment to $6.12 per share of common stock representing compounded growth of 8.3% over five years. This is the 16th consecutive year MAA has increased its dividend to shareholders.

TE Connectivity announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.71 per ordinary share, payable on March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 20, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AXP,FE,BEN,MAA,TEL

