The Board of Directors of American Express has approved a $0.13, or 16 percent, increase in the quarterly dividend on the company's common shares, consistent with the planned increase discussed in the company's fourth-quarter 2025 earnings release. The dividend was raised to $0.95 per common share, from $0.82, payable on May 8, 2026, to shareholders of record on April 3, 2026.

Bristol Myers Squibb today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-three cents per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company. The dividend is payable on May 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2026.

Stewart Information Services today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.525 per share for the first quarter 2026, payable March 31, 2026, to common stockholders of record on March 16, 2026.

WM today announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.945 per share payable March 27, 2026, to stockholders of record on March 13, 2026.

Today, Best Buy announced its board of directors approved a 1% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.96 per common share. The regular quarterly dividend is payable on April 14, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2026.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AXP,BMY,STC,WM,BBY

