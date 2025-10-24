Avery Dennison, a leading global materials science and digital identification solutions company, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share. The dividend is payable on December 17, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 3, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Gorman-Rupp has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per share on the common shares of the Company, payable December 10, 2025, to shareholders of record November 14, 2025. The cash dividend will represent a 2.7% increase over the $0.185 dividend per share paid in the previous quarter. This action will mark the 303rd consecutive quarterly dividend paid by The Gorman-Rupp Company and the 53rd consecutive year of increased dividends to its shareholders, which positions Gorman-Rupp in the top 50 of all U.S. public companies with respect to number of years of increased dividend payments.

Kontoor Brands today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of its common stock, an increase of $0.01 or 2 percent. The cash dividend will be payable on December 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 8, 2025.

Bank of America today announced the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.28 per share, payable on December 26, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Charles Schwab at its meeting today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The dividend is payable November 28, 2025 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 14, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AVY,GRC,KTB,BAC,SCHW

