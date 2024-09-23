Daily Dividend Report: AVB,GPMT,RITM,EBF,MTR

AvalonBay Communities announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend on the Company's Common Stock for the third quarter of 2024. The Common Stock dividend is $1.70 per share and is payable October 15, 2024, to all Common Stockholders of Record as of September 30, 2024.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2024. This dividend is payable on October 15, 2024, to holders of record of common stock at the close of business on October 1, 2024.

Rithm Capital announced today that its Board of Directors has declared third quarter 2024 common and preferred stock dividends. The Board declared a dividend of $0.25 per share of common stock for the third quarter 2024. The third quarter common stock dividend is payable on November 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on October 1, 2024.

On September 20, 2024 the Ennis Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 25.0 cents per share on the Company's common stock. The Board of Directors also approved a one-time special dividend of $2.50 per share. Regarding the Board's approval of the special dividend, Keith Walters, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, commented by stating, "The Board's approval of a special dividend of $2.50 per share allows the shareholders to further share in the Company's accumulated profits. At the same time, given the Company's lack of debt, ample cash reserves, and strong free cash flow, the Company still has the necessary cash resources for its operations, capital investments and the continued funding of its ongoing acquisitions program." The ordinary dividend and special dividend are both payable on November 8, 2024 to shareholders of record on October 11, 2024.

Mesa Royalty Trust announced today the Trust income distribution for the month of September 2024. Unitholders of record on September 30, 2024 will receive distributions amounting to $0.003733319 per unit, payable on October 31, 2024.

