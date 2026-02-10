Daily Dividend Report: AVA,L,HAS,NWL,NGS

Avista's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4925 per share on the company's common stock, yielding an annualized dividend of $1.97. The common stock dividend is payable March 13, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 25, 2026.

Loews announced today the declaration of the Company's quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share of Common Stock, payable March 10, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 25, 2026.

Hasbro's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per common share payable on March 4, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 18, 2026.

Newell Brands announced today the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share. The dividend is payable March 13, 2026 to common stockholders of record at the close of trading on February 27, 2026.

Natural Gas Services Group, a leading provider of natural gas compression equipment, technology, and services to the energy industry, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of common stock, or $0.44 per share of common stock on an annualized basis. This cash dividend will be paid on March 4, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 18, 2026. The first quarter 2026 dividend is consistent with the fourth quarter 2025 dividend level representing a 10 percent increase when compared to the inaugural dividend paid in the third quarter 2025.

