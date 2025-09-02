Academy Sports and Outdoors announced today that on August 28, 2025, its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the fiscal quarter ended August 2, 2025, of $0.13 per share of the Company's common stock. This quarterly cash dividend is payable on October 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 11, 2025.

Phillips Edison & Company, one of the nation's largest owners and operators of high-quality, grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers, today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 5.7% increase to the monthly dividend distributions payable October 1, 2025 and November 4, 2025 to common stockholders of record as of September 15, 2025 and October 15, 2025, respectively. The Board approved the distribution at a rate of $0.1083 per share of the Company's common stock. When annualized, this is equal to a rate of $1.30 per share, representing an increase of 5.7% over the previous annualized rate of $1.23 per share.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.32 per common share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2025.

The board of directors of Lowe's has declared a quarterly cash dividend of one dollar and 20 cents per share, payable Nov. 5, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Oct. 22, 2025.

The Board of Directors of Prologis declared a regular cash dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. A dividend of $1.01 per share of the company's common stock, payable on September 30, 2025, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: ASO,PECO,ARE,LOW,PLD

