Daily Dividend Report: ARMK,O,WY,BMI,MLI

Aramark's Board of Directors approved an 11% increase to the quarterly dividend. The dividend of $0.105 cents per share of common stock will be payable on December 12, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company—, today announced that it has declared the 653rd consecutive common stock monthly dividend. The dividend amount of $0.2635 per share, representing an annualized amount of $3.162 per share, is payable on December 13, 2024 to stockholders of record as of December 2, 2024.

Weyerhaeuser today announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the common stock of the company, payable in cash on December 13, 2024, to holders of record of such common stock as of the close of business on November 29, 2024.

The Badger Meter Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share to shareholders of record on November 22, 2024, payable December 6, 2024.

Mueller Industries announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular cash dividend on its common stock of 20 cents per share. The dividend will be paid on December 20, 2024 to shareholders of record on December 6, 2024.

