Daily Dividend Report: AON,EMA,FAST,COKE,CVGW

Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. Consistent with the 10% increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.820 per share on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable May 15, 2026 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2026.

On April 13, 2026, the Board of Directors of Emera declared quarterly dividends on its common shares and First Preferred Shares, each of which is payable on and after May 15, 2026 to the applicable shareholders of record at the close of business on May 1, 2026. The common share is $0.7325 per common share.

Fastenal reported its board of directors declared a dividend of $0.24 per share to be paid in cash on May 26, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 28, 2026. They began paying annual dividends in 1991, semi-annual dividends in 2003, and then expanded to quarterly dividends in 2011.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2026 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on May 8, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2026.

Calavo Growers, a global leader in sourcing, packing and distribution of fresh avocados, tomatoes, papayas and processing of guacamole and other avocado products, previously announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share on the Company's outstanding common stock. On April 13, 2026, the Board of Directors amended the record date for the previously declared dividend from April 1, 2026 to April 24, 2026. Except for the change in the record date, the dividend remains unchanged in all respects, including the amount of $0.20 per share and the payment date of April 29, 2026.

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