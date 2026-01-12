Daily Dividend Report: AON,COKE,ARDC,USA

AON, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.745 per share on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. The dividend is payable February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 2, 2026.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2026 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on February 6, 2026, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 23, 2026.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund announced today the declaration of its distribution for the month of January 2026 of $0.1125 per common share, payable as noted below. The distribution is payable January 30, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 20, 2026.

The Board of Trustees of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has declared a distribution of $0.18 per share payable on March 9, 2026 to shareholders of record on January 22, 2026. This distribution is in accordance with the Fund's current distribution policy of paying distributions on its shares totaling approximately 10 percent of its net asset value per year, payable in four quarterly installments of 2.5 percent.

