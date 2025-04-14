Aon, a leading global professional services firm, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend on Aon's outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares. Consistent with the increase in the dividend, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.745 per outstanding Class A Ordinary Shares, reflecting a 10% increase from $0.675 per share. The dividend is payable May 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 1, 2025.

The Board of Directors of CMS Energy has declared a quarterly dividend on the company's common stock. The dividend for the common stock is 54.25 cents per share. It is payable May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 9, 2025.

Coca-Cola Consolidated announced that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the second quarter of 2025 of $2.50 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on May 9, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 25, 2025.

Riley Exploration Permian today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend on the Company's common stock in the amount of $0.38 per share. The dividend is payable on May 8, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 24, 2025.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund announced today the declaration of its distribution for the month of April 2025 of $0.1125 per common share, payable April 30, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 21, 2025.

VIDEO: Daily Dividend Report: AON,CMS,COKE,REPX,ARDC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.